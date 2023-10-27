Obituary: Mary Leola ‘Nanny’ Nalley, 73, Loretto

Mary Leola “Nanny” Nalley, 73, of Loretto, died Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at Loretto Living Center. She was born Aug. 20, 1950, in Marion County. She formerly worked as a CNA at the Loretto Living Center with 33 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Lee Greenwell and Dorothy Lucille Mattingly Greenwell Thompson; and two sisters, Jane Carol Thompson and infant Patricia Rose Thompson.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Lennie Nalley; one daughter, Heather Jo Noel (Wayne) of Springfield; one stepdaughter, Debbie Levine (Hal) of Castro Valley, Calif.; three siblings, Pauline Settles (Bobby) of Bardstown, Tammy Smothers (Cotton) of Campbellsville and Avral Thompson (Trista) of Loretto; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Lebanon with the Rev. Mark Hamilton officiating. Burial is in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Tyler Harvey, Andrew Harvey, Cole Harvey, Charlie Harvey, A.J. Thompson, and Matthew Mattingly.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

