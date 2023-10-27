State support services coming to town in wake of American Fuji Seal lay-offs

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 — The 40-plus employees of American Fuji Seal who will be laid off next Monday, will have an opportunity to meet with state agencies in one location on Monday to sign up for support services including unemployment insurance, job searches and training opportunities.

State Rep. Candy Massaroni and state Sen. Jimmy Higdon have been working with local workforce development agencies, including the Lincoln Trail Area Development District, to make support services available to the laid-off workers.

These services will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, at the My Old Kentucky Home Visitor Center in Bardstown.

Additionally, American Fuji Seal human resources staff will conduct an employee information session at 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday, October 31, at the company. There will be assistance for employees filing unemployment insurance claims during this session.

For online unemployment claims, employees can visit kcc.ky.gov or call 502-875-0442. Please note that claims cannot be filed before an employee’s final work day.

Rapid Response is a service provided under the federally funded Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to assist companies undergoing closures or layoffs. This program is initiated when the state or local Rapid Response team learns of impending layoffs. Companies often contact the Rapid Response team, inviting them to offer on-site support to the affected workers.

Impacted employees are encouraged to take advantage of these support services as they transition during this challenging time.

