Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 28-29, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

Joseph Todd Gribbons, 49, New Hope, violations of conditions of release. No bond. Booked at 11:26 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Wesley Jackson, 53, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). No bond. Booked at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Anthony Landry, 32, Versailles, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc; possession of marijuana; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; careless driving; no registration plates. Bond is $500 unsecured. Booked at 12:18 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023,, by the Kentucky State Police.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023

Carrie Lynn Dillon, 47, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

-30-