Obituary: Thomas A. Metcalf Jr., 55, Bardstown
Thomas A. Metcalf Jr., 55, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at U of L Health – Jewish Hospital. He loved living life and attended St. Thomas Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas A., Sr and Gertrude Riggs Metcalf; one brother, Perry Metcalf; and one great-nephew, Clayton Senn.
He is survived by one sister, Christy Donahue (James); one sister-in-law, Mary Metcalf; three nieces, Jessica, Megan, and Jordon; one nephew, Daniel (Melinda); three great-nephews, Kamden, Elliott, and Samuel; and one great-niece, Peyton.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.
There will be a memorial gathering from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.
The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.
-30-