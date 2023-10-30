Obituary: Thomas A. Metcalf Jr., 55, Bardstown

Thomas A. Metcalf Jr., 55, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at U of L Health – Jewish Hospital. He loved living life and attended St. Thomas Catholic Church.

THOMAS A. METCALF JR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas A., Sr and Gertrude Riggs Metcalf; one brother, Perry Metcalf; and one great-nephew, Clayton Senn.

He is survived by one sister, Christy Donahue (James); one sister-in-law, Mary Metcalf; three nieces, Jessica, Megan, and Jordon; one nephew, Daniel (Melinda); three great-nephews, Kamden, Elliott, and Samuel; and one great-niece, Peyton.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

There will be a memorial gathering from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

