Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

Jaime Lee Brace, 39, Louisville, criminal possession of a forged instrument; theft by deception, include cold checks over $10,000. No bond. Booked at 12:14 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Nicholas B. Kelly, 41, New Haven, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, third-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Trey Brandon Carpenter, 25, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $1,303 cash. Booked at 8:53 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyree Marian Kaufman, 41, Bardstown, receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; no registration plates; obstruction of governmental operations. No bond. Booked at 11:05 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Yoan R. Dominguez, 32, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:06 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Paul Andrews, 20, New Hope, possession of marijuana; speeding, 21 mph over speed limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Released on recognizance. Booked at 8:31 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-