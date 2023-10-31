Obituary: Dixie Kaye Robertson, 10, Hodgenville

Dixie Kaye Robertson, 10, of Hodgenville, received her wings and returned to heaven Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hodgenville and a student at St. Catherine Academy in New Haven.

DIXIE KAYE ROBERTSON

She was a true Barbie that loved all things pink. She was also a lover of hunting, fishing and four-wheelers. Her smile and love of life were a true gift from God.

She is survived by her parents, Thomas and Katie Robertson; two sisters, Montana Marie and Elena Rose; her grandparents, Michael Claycamp (Dawn) and Chris Robertson (Marie); and host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with burial to follow in the St. Ann Cemetery in Howardstown.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, and after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at the church.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers and gifts, please honor Dixie’s life and memory by making donations to St. Catherine Academy or Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.

