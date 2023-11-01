Obituary: Michele Renee Rock, 46, Cox’s Creek

Michele Renee Rock, 46, of Cox’s Creek, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 19, 1977, in Louisville.

MICHELE RENEE ROCK

She was an employee of Guthrie Opportunity Center. She liked being outdoors and going camping and bowling with her family and friends. She also liked to go shopping and out to eat afterward. She was a big fan of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Sherman Clark.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Debra and Larry Zahner of Cox’s Creek; her father and stepmother, Donald and Darlene Rock of Shepherdsville; one sister, Sarah Zahner of Bardstown; one brother, Jason Rock of Cox’s Creek; her maternal grandmother, Anna Clark of Fairdale; her paternal grandparents, Donald and Roberta Rock of Shepherdsville; two nieces, Ava Perryman and Kinsley Hardesty; a very close aunt and uncle, Melissa and Mark Stratton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jessie Marshall officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, and 8:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 20223 at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-