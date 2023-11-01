Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

Adam Elvin Ball, 37, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Cody Losey, 30, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Lee Wiley, 29, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Greg Lloyd Horton, 37, Elsmere, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond. Booked at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-