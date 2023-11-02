Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

Matthew Dwayne Upson,, 26, Bardstown, terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Keshawn Quantrell Ross, ,27, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023,, by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Darlene Wittlake, 45, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; order of appearance. Bond is $5,000 cash or property. Booked at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Matthew Aaron Vittitow, 25, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessie Wayne Rogers, 40, Bloomfield, trafficking in stolen vehicles or vehicle parts; tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000. Booked at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Brandon Sheakley, 40, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $5,200 cash. Booked at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday,, Nov. 1, 2023, by Fish & Wildlife.

-30-