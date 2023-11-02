Obituary: Ralph M. Terrell, 84, Mount Zion

Ralph M. Terrell, 84, of the Mount Zion Community of Washington County, died at 7:18 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at his home. He was a native of Washington County. He was born Jan. 31, 1939, to the late Morgan and Geneva Hoskins Terrell. He was a member of the Mount OIivet Baptist Church and a retired farmer.

RALPH M. TERRELL

Survivors include two sisters, Judy Alcorn of Chaplin and Nancy Terrell of St. Augustine, Fla.; five nieces; and one nephew.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with the Rev. Gene Smith and the Rev. Mark Harrison officiating. Burial is in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.

Visitation is after 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kelvin Dennis, Tony Erickson, Charles Smith, Dustin Smith, Jamie Brown, Chris Wells, Monte Wells and Brian Wells.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

