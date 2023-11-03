Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023

Jose Armando Sanchez Pina, 23, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 9:48 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Brooke Bartley, 21, Bardstown, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Billy Paul Young, 44, Bardstown, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; failure to transfer registration of a motor vehicle; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 3:47 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobbie Sue Stivers, 41, Shepherdsville, no registration plates; no insurance; operating on a suspended operators license; possession of drug paraphernalia; no seat belts; failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 11:34 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-