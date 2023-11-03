Obituary: Emily Esposito Greenwell, 92, Bardstown

Emily Esposito Greenwell, 92, of Bardstown, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Bluegrass Assisted Living in Elizabethtown. She was born July 29, 1931, in Chicago. She worked for 31 years as a gift shop manager for My Old Kentucky Home State Park.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Meveral Greenwell; two sisters, Josephine Dolore and Connie Feusi (James); and one brother, Frank Esposito (Eleanor).

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, and 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 4:30 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation, St. Joseph Catholic Church, and/or Sisters of Nazarene.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-