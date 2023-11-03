Obituary: Bert C. French Sr., 74, Shepherdsville

Bert C. French Sr., 74, of Shepherdsville, died and went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. He died at home peacefully surrounded by family following a short illness. He was born Aug. 5, 1949, in Richmond, Ind., Clarence and Betty (Horton) French.

He graduated from Richmond High School in Richmond, Ind., and attended trade school in Louisville until 1969 when he was drafted as a cook in the U.S. Army. He married Regina Henemyre, also of Richmond, Ind., in 1970. After two tours in Germany, he re-enlisted and served as an Army Recruiter (SFC, E-7), where his family lived in Arizona, Missouri, Kentucky, and West Virginia. He retired in 1988 after 20 years of service. He also retired from Jewish Hospital in 2011, where he worked as a supervisor in the food service department.

He was a devout Christian and a member of Nelson County Baptist Church. He served the Lord faithfully in many churches throughout his life as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, youth director, camp cook, church custodian, and in many other capacities.

He enjoyed woodworking, camping, playing and watching sports, and following the Cincinnati Reds. He was the happiest when he was spending time with his wife, kids, and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Betty (Horton) French; and three brothers, Howard French, Richard French and John French.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Regina (Henemyre) French;

one daughter, Angelina French of Shepherdsville; three sons, Bert French (Amy) of Elkview, West Va., Brian French (Krista) of Bardstown, and Charles “Sam” French (Ashley) of Louisville; his oldest brother, Gayle French of Marion, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Bert III (Sydney), Brian Jr., Brandon (Grace), Caleb, Blake, Brady, Samuel, Emma, and Aiden; and one great-grandson, Grayson.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Nelson County Baptist Church with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating.

Visitation is 2-78 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at the church. Military honors will be performed at 2:30 p.m. Monday by the Marion County Honor Guard.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria, Ohio.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

