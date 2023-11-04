Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Alvin Lee Buck, 46, Springfield, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $698 cash. Booked at 2:23 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Shyrel Markees Williams, 19, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $303 cash. Booked at 4:29 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-