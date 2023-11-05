Legislative update: Remember to honor the valor and dedication of our veterans

By JIMMY HIGDON

State Senator

Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 — Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and November 11 became a national holiday in 1938. Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans—living or dead—but especially gives thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.

Kentucky’s military history runs deep within our culture and families. Even before our great Commonwealth became a state, Kentucky’s men and women embodied the boldness that service requires, stepping forward to defend and explore our young nation at a time of great uncertainty. Kentuckians played a vital role in the War of 1812 and paid dearly for it: over half of the 2,260 Americans killed in the war—about 1,200 men—were Kentuckians. Kentucky’s men and women embodied the boldness that service requires, stepping forward to defend and explore our young nation during great uncertainty.

“The willingness with which our young people are likely to serve in any war, no matter how justified, shall be directly proportional to how they perceive veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciated by our nation.” — George Washington

That boldness has continued throughout the years as brave Kentucky men and women have gone to the trenches on the Western Front, the beaches of France, the rugged terrain of Korea, the jungles of Vietnam, the desert sands of Iraq and the mountains of Afghanistan. Even now, we have Kentuckians spread across the world and the Middle East in service of their country.

On Veteran’s Day, we honor over 295,000 Kentucky veterans who have served our country. We acknowledge the incredible sacrifices they have made and continue to make. We thank them for putting their lives on the line daily to protect this great nation and its citizens.

Most Americans profess to truly love our veterans, especially at gatherings like this on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

And while their feelings are usually sincere, it is important to remember that veterans defend us 365 days a year. The heroism demonstrated repeatedly by veterans from the American Revolution to the Global War on Terrorism is sometimes unnoticed by those who enjoy the security their sacrifice has provided.

Our debt to these heroes can never be repaid, but our gratitude and respect must last forever.

For many veterans, our nation was important enough to endure long separations from their families, miss the births of their children, lose limbs, and, far too often, lose their lives.

Warriors need advocates, which is why The American Legion and VFW exist, to serve veterans, their families and our communities. Veterans need each other, but, more importantly, our country needs our veterans.

We also today want to say thank you to our military spouses. The sacrifices they make often go unnoticed. We want to say thank you.

I encourage you to participate in local Veteran’s Day celebrations, such as the Taylorsville Veteran’s Day Parade at 11 a.m. November 11. Line-up at Taylorsville High School. A free veteran’s dinner will be at the Elk Room Restaurant at 4 p.m.

As a former member of the Army Reserves and the Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee chairman, the many issues facing our veterans today are a priority in my work as a state senator. Many of my colleagues and I work hard to ensure our men and women who serve are taken care of during their service, transitioning back to civilian life and retirement.

A special Veteran’s Day salute to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard for their continued service to veterans and their families. The Honor Guard travels around Central Kentucky to provide military rites for veteran funerals.

I will continue serving in Frankfort for our veterans and all men and women in the armed forces. We in the General Assembly can continue to improve their lives before, during, and after their service. I want to take this opportunity to thank every Kentucky veteran for their service. May God bless each one of you, and may God bless America.

