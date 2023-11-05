Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Matthew Ryan Spalding, 36, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. No bond. Booked at 2:38 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Susan Marie Berry, 43, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 8:04 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Charles Nathan Allen, 36, Corbin, failure to appear; possession of marijuana; promoting contraband, second-degree. Bond is $4,000 cash. Booked at 9:18 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Derreck Lamont Cochran, 44, Louisville, failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended license; failure to appear (4 counts). Bond is $7,500 cash. Booked at 9:07 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-