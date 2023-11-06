Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Nov. 4, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023

Nicholas Tyler Underwood, 45, Campbellsville, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units unspecified drug); no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended license. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:14 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Logan Bennett Bechanan, 23, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment, first-degree; no insurance. No bond. Booked at 2:42 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathon Levi McNail, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear; no insurance card. No bond. Booked at 4:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-