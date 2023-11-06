Obituary: Mary Patricia Brennan, SCN, 100

Mary Patricia Brennan, SCN, 100, died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 in Louisville. She was born April 1, 1923, in Covington, to Lawrence Vail Brennan and Magdalene Noll. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 79 years.

MARY PATRICIA BRENNAN SCN

She was named Catherine Esther at birth after her father’s sister, and Esther because she was born on Easter Sunday. She was one of eight children.

Her earliest ministries were in education. She taught third grade at Blessed Mother in Owensboro and eighth grade at St. Raphael in Hyde Park, Mass. and St. Joseph School in Bardstown. In the summers, she continued her education at Brescia College and later at Boston College. She served as the supervisor of student teachers at Nazareth College and as principal of Holy Family in Louisville. As a supervisor at the Catholic School Office in Louisville, she had responsibility for 30 schools.

After retiring from education, she wanted to care for the elder sisters. She studied nursing at Northern Kentucky University. She was a staff nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, until 1984.

She served her SCN Community as secretary for the vocation office in Louisville and as a coordinator and nurse for the sisters at Nazareth.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia Brennan Cardosi of Fort Mitchell, her extended family, and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The Funeral Mass was Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.

The Houghlin-Greewell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-