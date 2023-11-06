Obituary: Janet Lewis, 67, Willisburg

Janet Lewis, 67, of Willisburg, died Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. She was born Sept. 9, 1956. She enjoyed listening to music, watching hummingbirds, gardening, and baking. She loved playing games with her family and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

JANET LEWIS

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Lewis; her parents, Sue Anna and Guthrie Smith; two sisters, Carolyn Smith and Judy Smith; and three brothers, Jerry Smith, Clifton Smith, and Bernard A. “Slick” Smith.

She is survived by three daughters, Andrea Smith and Dana (Russell) Mlton, both of Willisburg, and Ginger (Ted) Schott of Louisville; one brother, Roy Smith; two sisters-in-law, Cathy Smith and Ophie Nalley; five granddaughters, Ashley Griffeth, Kelsey Boblitt, Sarah Helms, Anna Blaisdell, and Rikki Hatchett; one grandson, Tyler Boblitt; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the American Diabetes Association or the National Kidney Foundation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-