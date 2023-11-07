Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 6, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Nov. 6, 2023

Johnny Owens Raymer, 41, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 7:33 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

John Michael Brown, 41, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 1:49 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Charles Daniel Cothern, 42, Louisville, willful removal or damage of a boundary marker. No bond. Booked at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Larry Dwight Bingham, 70, Cadiz, speeding, 10 mph over limit; improper equipment; failure to appear. Bond is $50 cash. Booked at 6:51 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-