Beshear wins statewide, carries county by 187 votes; GOP carries down-ticket races

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 — Gov. Andy Beshear won a very narrow victory here in Nelson County, winning the county by 187 votes over Republican candidate Daniel Cameron.

Voter turnout in Nelson County was fairly heavy at 42.54 percent. Those who took advantage of early voting at the Nelson County Public Library reported frequent lines though waits were generally not very long.

While a Democrat won re-election as governor, Democrats did not fare so well in Nelson County in the down-ticket races. By the end of the night, Republicans won all the down-ticket constitutional races in Nelson County, which mirrored the statewide election results.

Nelson County race results include:

ATTORNEY GENERAL Republican candidate Russell Coleman beat Democrat candidate Pam Stevenson by 24 percentage points.

SECRETARY OF STATE. Incumbent Secretary of State Michael Adams topped Democrat Charles Wheatley by 26 percentage points.

AUDITOR. Former state and Republican Treasurer Allison Ball topped Democrat candidate Kimberly Reeder by 28 percentage points in the race for Auditor of Public Accounts.

STATE TREASURER. Republican Mark Metcalf won the eletion for state treasurer over Democrat Michael Bowman by 20 percentage points.

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE. The closest race of the constitutional offices was for Ag Commissioner, with Republican Johnathan Shell beating Democrat Sierra Enlow by just 16 percentage points.

STATEWIDE RESULTS. Gov. Andy Beshear won reelection statewide by garnering 53 percent of the statewide vote over Republican challenger Daniel Cameron.

Republican candidates won the rest of the down-ticket constitutional offices, giving the Governor-elect a similar situation he faces following the results of the 2020 election.

The voter turnout statewide was 38.03 percent.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. In neighboring Washington County, Republican Daniel Cameron carried the county over incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear with 57 percent of the vote.

Voter turnout in Washington County was 44.01 percent.

All the Repubican candidates running on the down-ticket also won their races in Washington County by wide margins.

MARION COUNTY. Gov Andy Beshear carried Marion County by a narrow margine, with 52 percent of the votes cast.

Voter turnout in Marion County was 40.67 percent.

In the other down-ticket constitutional races, Republicans carried the county.

LARUE COUNTY. Republican candidates swept all the constitutional offices in LaRue County, with Daniel Cameron and running mate Roby Mills taking 61 percent of the votes for governor, compared to Beshear’s 39 percent.

Voter turnout was 39.69 percent in LaRue County.

In the other constitutional races in LaRue County, only the Republican running for Commissioner of Agriculture won with less than 70- percent of the vote.

NEW HAVEN CITY COMMISSION. Fred DeWitt was elected as a write-in candidate for a seat on the New Haven City Commission.

BLOOMFIELD. Tina J. Long received 51 percent of the vote for a seat on the Bloomfield City Council.

-30-