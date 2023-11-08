Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

Bryce Antoine Stateman, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear. No boned. Booked at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Allen Sellers, 57, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license. No bond. Booked at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Charles Watkins, 44, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, by Probation & Parole. no pic

Robert Nolin Goodlett, 23, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Michelle Ashbaugh, 46, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, by the Kentucky Fish & Wildlife.

Amy Danyel Duncan, 47, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Francis Willett, 32, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday,, Nov. 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Moosung Kim, 30, Suwanee, Ga., receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 in value. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-