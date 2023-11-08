Obituary: Granvil Lee ‘Pat’ Patrick Jr., 52, Cox’s Creek

Granvil Lee “Pat” Patrick Jr., 52, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born May 27, 1971, in Huntington, Ind. to Granvil Lee and Nellie Culver Patrick Sr. He was a CNA at Signature Healthcare in Taylorsville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Granvil Lee Patrick Sr.; and three brothers, Robert Culver, Alan “Dale” Culver, and Jeffrey Patrick.

He is survived by his wife, Angie Katherine Wright; one daughter, Sarah (Mark) Carey of Cox’s Creek; one son, Thomas Lee Patrick of Cox’s Creek; his mother, Nellie Culver Patrick of Indiana; four sisters, Linda Cavanagh, Sherry Heigter, Loretta Parker and Susan Stark, all of Indiana; one brother, Clayton Patrick, of Indiana; and one grandchild.

Cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

