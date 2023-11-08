Obituary: Bonnie Jean Barnett, 86, Bardstown

Bonnie Jean Barnett, 86, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, peacefully at

home with her family. She was born Sept. 29, 1937, in Mount Washington to the late Alonzo and Minnie Cook Wyatt.

BONNIE JEAN BARNETT

She was a hard worker and used her many talents to bring joy to others. Family and friends recall the beautiful handmade quilts and meticulously decorated cakes that she selflessly gave away. She was a friend to all animals. Whether she was raising chickens or feeding baby calves, she treated them with kindness. She will be missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Bill Wyatt, Doris Sweazy, Dewey Wyatt, and Andy Wyatt.

She is survived by her husband, Ruben C. Barnett; two sons, Ruben C. (Connie) Barnett Jr., of Bardstown and Tim (Laura) Barnett of Bloomfield; two sisters, Nancy Matherly and Sherry Jump, both of Taylorsville; one brother, Lonnie (Sharon) Wyatt of Bloomfield; four grandchildren, Amanda Gomez, Matthew Barnett, Rachel Barnett and Lizzie Barnett; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly Barnette and Isabel Gomez.

In honoring her wishes cremation was chosen by the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-