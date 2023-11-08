Obituary: Charlotte Figg, 91, Bardstown

Charlotte Figg, 91, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at her home. She was born March 6, 1932, in Greenbrier. She was a farmer, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was known as Mamaw to her loving grandchildren. She loved her dog, Dora Mae. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Figg Sr.; one daughter, Dorcas Figg; one son, Joe Figg Jr.; her parents, Earl and Martha Lyvers; one sister, Patricia Ann Waites; and three brothers, Tony Lyvers, Ronnie Lyvers, and Wayne Lyvers.

She is survived by seven children, Deanie Hahn, Cathy Garner, Larry (Jackie) Figg, Eunice Downs, Gregg Figg, John (Lisa) Figg, and Carey (Margo) Figg; one daughter-in-law, Mary Figg; five sisters, Wilhelmenia Taylor, Pauline Mattingly, Rebecca Jane Essex, Margaret Mary Mattingly, and Trudy Boss; four brothers, Pat Lyvers, Wallace Lyvers, Phillip Lyvers, and Kenneth Lyvers; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Jacob Zulu officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, and 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Friday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

