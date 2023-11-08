Obituary: Elizabeth Georgia Cecil, 90, Bardstown

Elizabeth Georgia Cecil, 90, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, peacefully at her home with family by her side. She was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Marion County to the late Thomas Lincoln “Link” and Elizabeth Annie Clark Ballard.

ELIZABETH GEORGIA CECIL

She was a former employee of the Bardstown Sewing Factory, the Bardstown Laundry and Dry Cleaners, Nazareth Russell Hall and the St. Gregory School Cafeteria. Over the years she became an avid UK fan. She was a member of St. Gregory Senior Citizens and St. Gregory Catholic Church. She loved the Lord and throughout her life and faithfully, she served Him by attending Mass and volunteering at church in various capacities. She left a legacy of her faith by raising her children to love the Lord as well as sharing her faith with others. She felt a deep connection to Him through nature and she loved her garden and could often be found outside attending to her flower garden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Leon “Bill” Cecil; one son, Joseph Wayne Cecil; one grandson, Jack Kirkpatrick; two sisters, Shirley Head and Blanche Ballard; and two brothers, Thomas Ballard and Joseph W. Ballard.

She is survived by four daughters, Mary Ann (Don) Kirkpatrick, Marie (Steve) Barnes, Catherine (Jeff) Harris, and Pam Cecil, all of Bardstown; three sons, Jimmy Cecil, Robert (Annette) Cecil, and Tommy Cecil, all of Bardstown; one sister, Joyce (Dave)Patterson of Rineyville; one brother, Thomas Eddie Ballard of Navarre, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Lee (Ashley) Kirkpatrick, Eric Kirkpatrick and Beth Cecil.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at St. Gregory Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen and the Rev. Culpepper Elliott officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Contributions can be made to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-