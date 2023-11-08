Obituary: Darlene Vaught Yates, 60, Bloomfield

Darlene Vaught Yates, 60, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born June 9, 1963, in Louisville to the late Vola “Buddy” and Alene June Johnson Vaught. She was a homemaker, a former employee of Dollar General in Bloomfield, and attended Chaplin Christian Church. She enjoyed bird watching. She loved nature and animals.

DARLENE VAUGHT YATES

She is survived by her husband, Billy Yates; four children, Timothy Toohey (Megan Hernandez) of Bardstown, and Jessica Jenkins, Zack (Joey) Olive and Joseph L. (Stazia) Yates, all of Bloomfield; five siblings, David (Cheryl) Hochstrasser and Dennis (Lori) Vaught, both of Louisville, Diane Brewer of Mount Washington, Dean (Mary) Vaught of Indianapolis, and Vola “Jr.” (Melanie) Vaught of Salem, Ind.; and five grandchildren, Madison, Kiley Jo, Joe Jr., Bowman and Lila.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at the Chaplin Christian Church. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, and 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at the Chaplin Christian Church

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-