Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

Robert Anthony Green, 53, Bardstown, contempt of court (2 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $5,232.15. Booked at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Fathi Hared Mohamed, 26, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $10,000. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023,, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Dean Bartley, 29, Springfield, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $263 cash. Booked at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

James Michael Tinnell, 37, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (3 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $50,250 cash. Booked at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Roy Allen Cottongim, 49, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Ann Taylor, 40, Cub Run, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

-30-