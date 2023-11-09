Obituary: Lina June Rogan, 94, Cox’s Creek

Lina June Rogan, 94, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born June 4, 1929, in Samuels to the late Howard James and Mamie Summers Evans. She married George Thomas Rogan on Feb. 19, 1955. She was a homemaker and enjoyed the simple things. She was a lifelong Catholic and a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. After her children grew up, she loved to travel on bus tours. She said, “Travel while you can.”

The family would like to thank her loving caregivers, Corliss Adkins, Margaret Greenwell, and Mary Wheatley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Rogan; one daughter, Jean Marie Rogan; one son, George Thomas Rogan Jr.; one sister, Geraldine Evans Farnsworth; and two brothers, Polin Evans and James Evans;

She is survived by three sons, Joseph Charles Rogan (Janet) of Glasgow, John Rogan (Jan) and James Patrick Rogan (Terry), both of Cox’s Creek; seven grandchildren, Thomas Rogan, Cole Rogan, Jenna Rogan, Rachel Rogan, Rebecca Rogan, Emily Rogan, and Audrey Rogan New (Jasper); and one great-grandchild, Gracie June New.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 at St. Michael Catholic Church with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fairfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

