Obituary: Bettie Margaret Corn Greenwell, 84, Cox’s Creek

Bettie Margaret Corn Greenwell, 84, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at Baptist Health. She was the former Betty Corn, a native of Nelson County, a retired employee of Winn Dixie, and a Catholic by faith.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Pam Willett; her great-granddaughter, Aubrey Atcher; her parents, Elmer and Minnie Corn; and one brother, Hillary Corn.

She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Wright (Robert) and Donna Atcher; three sons, Wayne (Karen) Greenwell, Joey Greenwell and Craig Greenwell;

eight grandchildren, Rodney, Troy, Jennifer, Chelsea, Ethen, Katlyn, Andrew, and Sarah; 12 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Skyler, Cheyenne, Brandon, Blake, Alexis, Harper, Caraline, Cameron, Bradyn, Jasmine, and Sawyer; and one great-great-granddaughter, Rylee Vest.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

