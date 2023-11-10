Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023

Nelson Trent Lynn, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 3:59 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brittney Danielle Lynn, 34, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 4 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Danny Edward Boone, 47, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond, released on recognizance. Booked at 8:58 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Marshall Curtsinger, 38, Chaplin, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 9:26 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

William Gregory Holden, 47, Otto, N.C., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 7:42 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Alex Wayne Nally, 44, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond is $269 cash. Booked at 8:43 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Chevarian Quinta Tonge, 32, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; no insurance. No bond. Booked at 10:53 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-