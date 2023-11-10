Obituary: Katherine ‘Kathy’ Brown, 67, Bardstown

Katherine “Kathy” Brown, 67, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at her home. She was born June 30, 1956, in Louisville. She was a long-time employee of Salt River and loved quilting.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Imogene Heavrin.

She is survived by one son, Jonathan Brown (Carry); two brothers, David Heavrin and John Heavrinl; and two grandchildren, Hadley Brown and Tyson Brown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Rock Creek Cemetery in Clarkson with Deacon Steve Heil officiating.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

