Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Nov. 10, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023

Richard Allen Johnson, 44, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 10:49 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Scott Simpson, 31, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Gale Rummage, 77, Cox’s Creek, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 8:46 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

