Obituary: Bonnie Sue Blair, 81, formerly of New Hope

Bonnie Sue Blair, 81, of Smiths Grove, formerly of New Hope, died Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. She was born Jan. 5, 1942, in Holy Cross. She was a homemaker and later worked as a tour guide at Abraham Lincoln’s boyhood home in Hodgenville. She was a former member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Blair Jr. (Sept. 21, 2021); her parents, Thomas Estel and Mary Earnett Mattingly Ballard; one sister, Judy Lynn Ballard; and two brothers, Stanley Ballard and Randall Ballard.

She is survived by one daughter, Melissa Towery (Clark) of Scottsville; one son, Gene Blair (Joyce) of Bowling Green; two brothers, Mike Ballard of Louisville and Dan Ballard (Mary Ellen) of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Drew Strickland, William Robert Blair, Lucas Corey Blair, Addison Downing (Ty), Quinn Towery and Mason Towery; three stepgrandchildren, Cody Moore, Neva Fraizer and Colton Fraizer; and one great-granddaughter, Elaina Downing.

The Mass of Christian Burial is at noon Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Dean R. Giulitto.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-