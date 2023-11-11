Obituary: Bill ‘Squirrel’ Hibbs, 77, Mount Washington

Bill “Squirrel” Hibbs, 77, of Mount Washington, died and returned to the Lord Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at Baptist Health. He was a native of Bullitt County, a retired employee of General Electric where he worked for 30 years, and a member of the River View Baptist Church.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR, drag racing, driving dump trucks, and was a member of the Whiskey City Cruisers car club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dolly Hibbs; one half-sister, Janie Richards Greathouse; and one half-brother, Danny Richards.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gayle Smith Hibbs; one brother, Ronnie Hibbs (Libby); and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the River View Baptist Church Building Fund.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

