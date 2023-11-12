Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Nov. 12, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2021

Joshua Paul Vittitow, 40, New Haven, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. No bond. Booked at 3:21 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Adam Donahue, 36, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond. Booked at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Anthony Vittitow, 41, Bardstown, possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); promoting contraband, first-degree; possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 11:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Joseph Christopher Redmon, 44, Bardstown, no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance card; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license. No bond.

Booked at 11:51 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-