Obituary: Donald Joseph ‘DJ’ Carey Jr., 29, Bloomfield

Donald Joseph “DJ” Carey Jr., 29, of Bloomfield, died suddenly Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at home. He was born on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1994, in Shelbyville to Donald Joseph Carey Sr. and Laura Carey.

He was preceded in death by his papaws, Dorchester “Woody” Carey, and David Buchheit, and his mamaws, Shirley Carey and Margaret Carey.

He had a big heart and loved his family immensely. He enjoyed listening to his music, cruising in the car and bonfires with his friends. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, and nephew that will be missed.

He leaves behind his mother, Laura Carey (Ray Price); his father, Donald Carey Sr.; two sisters, Victoria Carey, and Kim Carey; one grandmother, Claudia Buchheit; one niece, Peyton; four nephews, Cameron, Trey, “JJ”, and Dustin; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

Visitation was Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in the chapel of Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville, with cremation to follow.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the funeral home.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

