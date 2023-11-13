Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2021

Samuel Garcia Lovos, 44, unknown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 9:28 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Colomo De Leon Marmi-Cruz, 35, unknown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 9:31 p.m. Sunday,, Nov. 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Bastian Adalberto, 35, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operator’s license; no insurance; no registration plates; open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; rear license not illuminated. Booked at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-