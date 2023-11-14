Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 13, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Nov. 13, 2023

Michael Wayne Hill Jr., 34, Lexington, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); speeding, 21 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); resisting arrest; no seat belts; operating on a suspended operators license; no insurance card; no registration receipt. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:32 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Jo Newton, 39, New Haven, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:18 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jack Edward Matthew, 19, Upson, failure to appear. Bond is $650 cash. Booked at 11:33 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Dylan Lee Carey, 27, Lawrenceburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:28 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Allen Farris, 42, Bardstown, order of appearance. Booked at 1:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Keith Terrell, 44, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 3:28 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brittney Nichole Childers, 24, Brandenburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 3:57 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dominick Cervante Woods, 22, Campbellsville, order of appearance. No bond.. Booked at 4:07 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristina Ann Linton, 37, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear; contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-