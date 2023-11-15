Obituary: Edna Mae Hudson Chesser, 88, Chaplin

Edna Mae Hudson Chesser, 88, of Chaplin, died and went to her Heavenly Home Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at the Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Louisville. She was born in Washington County on Sept. 17, 1935, to the late Ruel and Nellie Hood Hudson.

EDNA MAE HUDSON CHESSER

She was a 1953 graduate of My Old Kentucky Home High School. She was a member of the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy where she had previously served as church clerk, Sunday school teacher and youth leader.

She married her husband, Purdom Chesser, on June 25, 1954.

She had previously been employed by General Electric, Burroughs/Nukote, Kroger, served as an aide at some of the local elementary schools, and worked alongside her husband on their farm.

She had lived at Cooper Trail Senior Living for the past two and a half years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Purdom Chesser (Oct. 30, 2004); two sisters, Janet Hudson Chesser (April 13, 1987) and Emma Thompson (Feb. 14, 2021); and two brothers, James Hobert Hudson (Oct. 23, 1937) and Donald Eugene Hudson (Nov. 4, 2021).

She is survived by one son, Ricky Chesser (Norma) of Bloomfield; one sister, Lana (Lynn) Chesser of Bloomfield; three brothers, Bill “Buddy” Hudson of Louisville, Vernon (Wilma) Hudson of Sellersburg, Ind., and Dewayne (Debi) Hudson of Bloomfield; two grandchildren, Derrick (Rachel) Chesser of Louisville and Payton Chesser of Bloomfield; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Chesser and Shirley Hudson; one brother-in-law, Larry Chesser; several nieces and nephews; and many relatives and lifelong friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Keith Creech officiating, assisted by the Rev. Mike Willingham. Burial will be in the Brush Grove Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Chesser, Jason Hudson, Stevie Thompson, Tyler Hudson, Matthew Hudson and Larry Boblett.

Visitation is 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy, 4861 Brush Grove Road in Willisburg.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-