Obituary: Charles Benton Elston Jr., 91, formerly of Bardstown

Charles Benton Elston Jr., 91, formerly of Bardstown, died Nov. 3, 2023, at the Masonic Home in Jefferson County. He was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Bardstown to the late Charles B. Sr., and Josephine Price Carpenter Elston. He was an avid UK football and basketball fan and was a member of the Disciples of Christ faith.

CHARLES BENTON ELSTON JR.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Noerr; and two brothers, James D. Elston and Joseph Gordon Elston.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at the Bardstown Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-