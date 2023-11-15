Obituary: Jason Tyler Adcock, 31, Boston

Jason Tyler Adcock, 31, of Boston, died Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. He was a free spirit, often taking the path less traveled. He found beauty in his surroundings along his search for inner peace. He was creative, he enjoyed writing and drawing, and he was drawn to the unusual and unique. He was high energy and brought his light and love to everyone around him. His favorite role was that of being a father to his three children. Family bonds were the most important aspect of his life. His favorite thing to do was attend family gatherings in the garage, sharing laughs, and love, creating memories to last a lifetime. His spirit will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carlos Adcock Sr.; one sister, Tiffany Adcock; his grandparents, Richard and Joyce Adcock; and two aunts, Bobbi Adcock and Debbie Thrasher.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Adcock; two daughters, Rosslynn Denise Adcock and Kendall Michelle Grace Adcock; one son, Jason Tyler Adcock Jr.; his parents, Kym Adcock–Gertiser and Jeff Gertiser of Boston; four siblings, Carlos “CJ” Adcock Jr. of Hillview, Matthew Adcock (Lacy) of Shepherdsville, Jonathan Gertiser of Glasgow, and Haley Gertiser of Bowling Green; his grandparents, Paul and Sally Blondin; his aunts and uncles, Tina “Nene” Gilmer (Danny), Melissa “Meme” Connell (Mike), Patricia Arnold, Jackie Emerson (Tony), Ricky Adcock, and Hazel Davis; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, additional family members and friends.

The funeral was Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with Bro. Mark Veatch officiating.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements.

