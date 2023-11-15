Obituary: Wanda Herron, 77, Nazareth

Wanda Herron, 77, of Nazareth, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. She retired from the Marriott Hotels where she was a valued employee. She loved going to craft fairs, playing games, painting, knitting, jewelry making and just being with friends and family. She was born at home on Sept. 20, 1946, in Louisville, to Howard and Louise Carter Herron.

WANDA HERRON

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Pat Thornton; and one great-niece/granddaughter, Kelli Shaw.

She is survived by one sister, Mary Kinman (Joe); two nieces, Karen Shaw (Dave) and Debi Goode (Derrell); two nephews, Tony Thornton (Melissa) and Brian Kinman; great-nieces and great-nephews, (whom she called her grandkids), David Shaw, Jesi Murphy (Jeremy), Derrell Jr. (Jill), Kacie Emmerson (Anthony) and Laci Goode; several cousins, and other great-nieces, great-great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nephews.

The celebration of her life is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in the lounge at Nazareth Village One

Contributions in her memory may be made to Nazareth Village One, 65 Village Drive, Nazareth, Ky. 40048.

-30-