District health department places free Narcan box at First Christian Church

Narcan nasal spray reverses an opioid overdose and save lives.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2023 — The Lincoln Trail District Health Department, in partnership with NelCARE (Nelson County Addiction Response Effort) has placed a naloxone (Narcan) box at the First Christian Church of Bardstown that offers free doses of Narcan.

Naloxone — known by the name brand Narcan — is a medication used for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose.

The box is accessible to anyone and is stocked with Narcan kits, including directions for overdose prevention and response, as well as resources for those who may be looking for substance use treatment or recovery support.

According to Bardstown City Councilwoman Betty Hart, the Narcan dispensing box was created with a former newspaper box. Each Narcan box includes two doses.

“Having Narcan easily and anonymously available to our community members is truly a blessing. Nelson County has lost over 60 people in our community to overdose in the last six years. These losses were someone’s child, parent, wife, husband, sibling, or friend. We have to do all we can to avoid these losses and having this free Narcan available is one way to help,” Hart said. In addition to her work on the city council, she also serves as the NelCARE chairwoman.

Jim and Jackie Summers, co-pastors of the First Christian Church of Bardstown (D.O.C) were supportive of the move to help save people from death via an opioid overdose.

“It is our hope and prayer that those suffering from the disease of addiction will know that their community cares for them and this will be a step in the direction of hope and healing. We are truly thankful for being in partnership to help save lives in our community”, the Summers said.

Kentucky’s Good Samaritan Law offers protection from prosecution from individuals who overdose and seek medical help. It also protects individuals who report a drug overdose and stay with the individual who has overdosed until first responders arrive on the scene.

According to Hart, the Narcan box will be monitored by the Lincoln Trail Area Health Department, and the department will be responsible for keeping the box stocked with Narcan.

The six-county Lincoln Health District Health Department serves Hardin,

LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson, and Washington counties and operate health departments in those communities.

