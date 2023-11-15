Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

Richard Harold Dupin, 39, Shepherdsville, terroristic threatening, third-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree; harassing communications; theft by deception, including cold checks more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. No bond. Booked at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Delaney Jointer, 39, Georgetown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kalin Markess Williams, 34, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Melissa Darlene Hall, 55, Taylorsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.



Julie Ann Price, 46, Hillview, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal Dawn Gillespie, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100. Booked at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyesha Lyna Hamilton, 22, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $617.75. Booked at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, by Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Thomas Phillips, 24, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Tori Denise Masters, 29, Willisburg, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Amy Danyel Duncan, 47, Bardstown, possession controlled substance. No bond. Booked at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

James Sherwyn Riddle II, 42, Cox’s Creek, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine). No bond. Booked at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

