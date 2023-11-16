Nelson County Jail Logs – Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

Shane Adam Leffler, 20, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brittany Lee Ritchie, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Adam Elvin Ball, 37, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jawan Allen McKnight, 26, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anton John Smithers, 27, Bardstown, engaging in organized crime; unlawful access to a computer, first-degree; receiving stolen property. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. no pic

Benita Elaine Festervan, 38, Puris, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Marie Matherly,, 38, New Haven, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Elizabeth Penna, 47, New Haven, assault, second-degree, domestic violence; menacing. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mellisa Ann Marie Christopher, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $820 cash. Booked at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Evan James Lyons, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $225 cash. Booked at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Aaron Clayton, 29, Louisville, contempt of court. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rebecca Jane Mullins, 51, New Haven, possesson controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

