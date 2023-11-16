Obituary: Audrey Ann Simek, 92, Bardstown

Audrey Ann Simek, 92, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at her home. She was born Feb 23, 1931, in Lake County, Ill., and was the owner of Grandma’s Homemade Ice Cream.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Melzer; two sons, Daniel Simek and William Simek; one sister, Gloria Thorne; and two brothers, George Armitage and Leroy Armitage.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Schoener; three grandsons, Allen Bassel, Jordan Bassel, and Joseph Bassel; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral his noon Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

