Obituary: Thomas Joseph ‘Joey’ Newton, 34, Bardstown

Thomas Joseph “Joey” Newton, 34, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a construction worker for Steepleton and a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

THOMAS JOSEPH “JOEY” NEWTON

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Thomas “Freddy” Newton and Joseph “Don” Boone.

He is survived by his parents, Hal and Cathy Newton; two sisters, Amanda Carney (Davis) and Crystal Smith (Ryan); his grandmothers, Rosalee Boone Dile and Shirley Norris Newton; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, and after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

