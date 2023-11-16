Obituary: Jesse E. Hardin, 84, Chaplin

Jesse E. Hardin, 84, of Chaplin, died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born May 13, 1939, in Nelson County. He retired from General Electric. He was a Military Police veteran and a farmer, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed trout fishing and helping others. He was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church where he was a aeacon, chairman of building and grounds, and music leader for many years.

JESSE E. HARDIN

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ballard and Ruby Hardin; and one sister, Margaret Ann Hardin.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Roxie Hardin of Chaplin; one daughter, Lori (Tony) Hardin-Lynch of Lawrenceburg; one son, Timothy (Mary) Hardin of Chaplin; two sisters, Betty Jean Prewitt and Jane (Frank) Cunningham; five grandchildren, Trevor (Stacy) Hardin, Maegan (Carl) Duvall, Emily (Dylan) Hancock, Carly Lynch, and Annie Sue Lynch; four great-grandchildren, Caden Hardin, Jordan Hardin, Easton Hardin, and Aiden Hancock; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at Chaplin Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Harrison, Rev. Mike Thompson and Rev. Tom Wicker officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at Chaplin Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may go to Chaplin Baptist Church or Gideons International.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-