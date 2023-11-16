Obituary: Horace Miller Neal Jr., 90, Bloomfield

Horace Miller Neal Jr., 90, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born May 18, 1933, in Nelson County to the late Horace M. and Elizabeth Stevens Neal Sr. He was a farmer and former Spencer County magistrate. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Green’s Chapel Methodist Church, and he loved to tell stories.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Zollie Thompson Neal; one son, Gary Neal; two sisters, Margie Driskell and Aileen McClain; and one brother, Humphrey E. “Buck” Neal.

He is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Jo Jordan of Taylorsville; one son, David (Shirley) Neal of Bloomfield; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday,, Nov. 20, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

